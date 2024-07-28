EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 67,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

NYSE VEEV opened at $192.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

