Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 1,351,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,904. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

