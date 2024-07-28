Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.36. 82,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 122,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

