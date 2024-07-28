Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in July

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,747. Engie has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

