Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in July

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Engie Stock Performance
Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,747. Engie has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.
About Engie
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.