Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,138,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

