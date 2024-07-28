Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1,424.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,637,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $112.67. 571,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

