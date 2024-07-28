Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGTYF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,759. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

