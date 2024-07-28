Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edison International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

