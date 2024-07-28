Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Stock Up 2.7 %

Edison International stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. 2,775,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.