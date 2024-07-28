Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 111.5% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, an increase of 111.5% from the June 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG stock remained flat at $8.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 481,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,281,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 644.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 401,507 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

