Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 137.3% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the June 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

