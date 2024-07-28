East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

