East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Shares Down 1.4%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 33,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 38,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of East Side Games Group from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAGR

East Side Games Group Price Performance

About East Side Games Group

The firm has a market cap of C$59.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.