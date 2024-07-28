Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) vs. Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Financial Comparison

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) and Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Rezolute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Rezolute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynavax Technologies and Rezolute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Rezolute 0 0 7 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.20%. Rezolute has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 116.73%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Rezolute.

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Rezolute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies $232.28 million 6.54 -$6.39 million $0.06 193.50 Rezolute N/A N/A -$51.79 million ($1.14) -4.11

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolute. Rezolute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dynavax Technologies and Rezolute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies 3.91% 1.52% 0.95% Rezolute N/A -60.90% -54.58%

Risk & Volatility

Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolute has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Rezolute on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. The company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; Zhejiang Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Clover Biopharmaceuticals (Hong Kong) Co., Limited; Biological E. Limited; PT Bio Farma; Medigen Vaccine Biologics; and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder. It is also developing RZ402, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in clinical trial for the chronic treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as AntriaBio, Inc. and changed its name to Rezolute, Inc. in December 2017. Rezolute, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

