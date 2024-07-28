Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588,460 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $10.81. 2,598,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.