DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 311.1 days.

DS Smith stock remained flat at $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

