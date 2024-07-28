Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.32 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.03). Approximately 193,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 236,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.10 ($1.02).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.13. The stock has a market cap of £145.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,321.67.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Hugh W. M. Little bought 45,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £34,466.25 ($44,576.11). 25.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

