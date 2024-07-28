Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.691 billion to $8.776 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.