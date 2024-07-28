Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.92% of Dominion Energy worth $1,204,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $329,792,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.