Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Short Interest Up 147.1% in July

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 174.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 8.08% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NASDAQ:MSFD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,428. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
