Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60 to $6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.750 EPS.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:DLR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
