Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60 to $6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.750 EPS.

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

