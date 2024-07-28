Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $6.60 to $6.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.750 EPS.
Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,204,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.48. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
