DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 486,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

DiaSorin Price Performance

About DiaSorin

OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $99.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

