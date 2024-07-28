DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DFI Retail Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.