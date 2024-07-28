DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY remained flat at $9.36 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.