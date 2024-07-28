DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded to Hold at Baird R W

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

