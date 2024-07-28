Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 78,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,949. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

