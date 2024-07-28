Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Hold

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

NSRGY stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Raelipskie Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.