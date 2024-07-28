DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

