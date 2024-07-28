Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.397-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.319 EPS.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

