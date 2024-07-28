Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 1.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $273.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.22. The company has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $277.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.