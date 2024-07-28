Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daihen Stock Performance
Shares of DAIPF stock remained flat at C$51.55 on Friday. Daihen has a fifty-two week low of C$51.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.39.
About Daihen
