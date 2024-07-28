Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of CMLS opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.48. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $200.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 24.5% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

