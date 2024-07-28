Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Crown stock opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Crown by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Crown by 36.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

