CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,274. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.36.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

