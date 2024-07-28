Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 85,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

