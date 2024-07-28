Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Increased to GBX 23.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
LON CNS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.22 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. Corero Network Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
