Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Increased to GBX 23.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 12.50 ($0.16) to GBX 23.50 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON CNS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.22 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. Corero Network Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

