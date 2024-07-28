Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $32.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

CRBG opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

