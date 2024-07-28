Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.87.

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2,264.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 959,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 918,776 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 570,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

