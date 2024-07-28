Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,772. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.72%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

