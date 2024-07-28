Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $42,729.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $557,922.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

