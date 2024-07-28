Colliers International Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Colliers International Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total transaction of C$748,384.77. In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.43, for a total value of C$748,384.77. Also, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total transaction of C$742,465.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,075 shares of company stock worth $2,260,236 in the last quarter.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.