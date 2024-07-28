Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 974,543 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 367,496 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $258,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,415. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average is $211.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at $17,020,588.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $58,878,978. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

