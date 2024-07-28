Coin98 (C98) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $123.81 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

