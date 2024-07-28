Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $114,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,839,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 273,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CCEP stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $74.29. 994,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
