CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,289 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 4,432,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,203. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

