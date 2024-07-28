CNO Financial Group (CNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNO opened at $31.17 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

