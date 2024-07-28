CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.28.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

