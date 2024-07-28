CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-$3.35 EPS.
Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
