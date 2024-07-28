Citigroup Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $319.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $321.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa stock opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.30. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

