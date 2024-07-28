Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Down 2.7 %
Cinedigm stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.
Cinedigm Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.