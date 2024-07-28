Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,332,042 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $58,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.16 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.